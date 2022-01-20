Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Boyd Gaming worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

