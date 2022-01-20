Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.58. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

