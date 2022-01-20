BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $374.00

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 388.35 ($5.30), with a volume of 671466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($5.27).

The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 489.47.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (LON:BPT)

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

