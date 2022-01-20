BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 1.4%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.55 and last traded at C$25.50. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.16.

The company has a market cap of C$31.59 million and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.05.

BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

