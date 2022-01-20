Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.00

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 6106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Get Braze alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.58.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.