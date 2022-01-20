Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Trading Down 0.8%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brembo in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF)

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

