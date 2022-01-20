Bridge Oracle (BRG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.66 or 0.07452521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00063474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,226.42 or 0.99628872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00066302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

