British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.74

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 36322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTLCY. Citigroup raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

