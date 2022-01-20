Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 194,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,294,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Broadcom by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Broadcom by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 252,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Broadcom by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $563.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.12. The firm has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

