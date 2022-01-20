Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $230.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

