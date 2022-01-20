Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post $24.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.34 million and the lowest is $20.70 million. Codexis posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $104.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

CDXS stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -89.54 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Codexis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Codexis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

