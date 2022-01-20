Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce sales of $138.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.98 million. CRA International posted sales of $137.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $569.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $570.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $588.20 million, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $596.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $637.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27. CRA International has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

