Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $3.37 EPS

Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.98. The stock had a trading volume of 933,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

