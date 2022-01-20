Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAL. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 1,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,629. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $6.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

