Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post sales of $863.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $877.35 million and the lowest is $852.75 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $665.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

