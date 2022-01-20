Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report sales of $87.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

