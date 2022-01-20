Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.91 to $15.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.18.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $391.45. The stock had a trading volume of 485,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,344. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

