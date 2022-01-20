Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce sales of $15.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $17.16 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $52.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 billion to $53.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.79 billion to $82.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

TSLA opened at $995.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,054.93 and its 200 day moving average is $879.29. The stock has a market cap of $999.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.