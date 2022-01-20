Brokerages Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.98 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.30 on Thursday. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.09 and a 200 day moving average of $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

