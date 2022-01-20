Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.21). BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $84.45. 863,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,464. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

