Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.07. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,019. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

