Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.86. ePlus reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66. ePlus has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

