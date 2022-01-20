Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce sales of $766.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.47 million and the highest is $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $617.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

NYSE:FLT opened at $237.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.74. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

