Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $536.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.00 million and the lowest is $505.80 million. Itron reported sales of $525.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $59.76 on Thursday. Itron has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 996.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after acquiring an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 79.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

