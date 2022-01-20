Brokerages Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,932. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000.

Shares of SGH traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SMART Global shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

