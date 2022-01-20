Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 2,690,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,950. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.