Brokerages Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of USAC opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -477.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

