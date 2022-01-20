Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

C opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

