Brokers Offer Predictions for The Boeing Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.35.

NYSE BA opened at $217.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

