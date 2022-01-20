Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

