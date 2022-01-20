Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.03

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.03 and traded as high as C$75.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$75.49, with a volume of 277,236 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIP.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

