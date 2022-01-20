Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,758. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

