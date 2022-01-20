BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOO. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$100.91 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$84.01 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.12. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

