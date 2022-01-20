Bruce Allan Johnson Sells 11,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce Allan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25.

JBL traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $65.48. 602,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,494. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

