BSCView Hits Market Capitalization of $168,837.14 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. BSCView has a total market cap of $168,837.14 and approximately $2,355.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSCView has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.92 or 0.07336270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,493.09 or 0.99438074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00064827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007729 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.