BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BTRS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 694,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in BTRS by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 4,019,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,464 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

