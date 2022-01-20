BTU Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $44.21 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and $6,909.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.