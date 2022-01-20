Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 846,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BBW stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $294.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,520 shares of company stock worth $2,132,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $474,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,343,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 296.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

