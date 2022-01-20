Bunicorn Price Hits $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $131,737.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.90 or 0.07468700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00063582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.61 or 0.99983742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00065193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007885 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.