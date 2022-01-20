Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,670.47

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,670.47 ($36.44) and traded as high as GBX 2,723 ($37.15). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,723 ($37.15), with a volume of 623,511 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($37.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,844.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,670.47.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

