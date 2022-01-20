Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to Sell at Loop Capital

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $255.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.84.

NYSE:BURL traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $222.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $217.64 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

