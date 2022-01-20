Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 423,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the period. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BY opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.35. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

