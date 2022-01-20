C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 1.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.28% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $31,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.74. 26,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,685. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

