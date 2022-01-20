C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.48

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 2547444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

