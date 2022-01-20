C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Down 0.9%

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.70 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.10 ($0.57). Approximately 207,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 245,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.58).

The stock has a market cap of £96.37 million and a P/E ratio of -21.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

C4X Discovery Company Profile (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing and designing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

