CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $157,262.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for about $58.05 or 0.00142113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 93,122 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

