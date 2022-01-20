CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.81 or 0.07487563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,005.11 or 1.00037945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007928 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.