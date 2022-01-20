Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,811.84

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,811.84 ($52.01) and traded as high as GBX 3,880 ($52.94). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,820 ($52.12), with a volume of 39,318 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,811.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,526.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

