Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $927.96

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 927.96 ($12.66) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($12.28). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 925 ($12.62), with a volume of 1,032 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 940.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 927.96. The company has a market cap of £118.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

