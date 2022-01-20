Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.75). 3,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.08 million and a PE ratio of 32.82.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.